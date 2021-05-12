Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Gruma alerts:

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Gruma has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.