Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

