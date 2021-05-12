Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

CHWY stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

