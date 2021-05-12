Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

GBAB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,074. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

