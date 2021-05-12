Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0001

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $28,922.90 and approximately $204.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00085382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.00944784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00110546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.