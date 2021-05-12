Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $60,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

GWRE stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.