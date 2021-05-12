GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.