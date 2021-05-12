Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $469,017.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $469,017.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.72 or 0.01047533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00069847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.47 or 0.10313678 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 213,703,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

