Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,856. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 955.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Hallador Energy worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

