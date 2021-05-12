Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.27. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 147,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.