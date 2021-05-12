Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.79. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 163,417 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

