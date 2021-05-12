Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.18.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 2,213,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,641. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

