Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 21,100 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZON. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

