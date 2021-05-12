Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.48 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

