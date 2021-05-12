Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

CE opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

