Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.