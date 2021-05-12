Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,136 shares of company stock worth $11,643,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

