Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

