HC Wainwright Increases DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $19.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
DRD stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.