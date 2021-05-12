HC Wainwright Increases DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $19.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.