HC Wainwright Raises Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $46.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

