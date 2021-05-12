HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.