Head-To-Head Comparison: Citigroup (NYSE:C) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citigroup and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 15 0 2.61 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $76.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. City has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.16%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than City.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52% City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.74 $11.37 billion $4.88 15.34 City $266.19 million 4.62 $89.35 million $5.46 14.37

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats City on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

