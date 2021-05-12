Head-To-Head Review: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXT and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.76%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.88%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -1.01% -0.46% -0.39% VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 4.75 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -133.86 VIA optronics $153.70 million 2.02 -$13.17 million N/A N/A

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics.

Summary

AXT beats VIA optronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

