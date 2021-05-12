Head to Head Review: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.72 $6.11 million N/A N/A Alphatec $113.43 million 12.05 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -12.86

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pro-Dex and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11% Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80%

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

