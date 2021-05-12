Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HCAT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 515,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

