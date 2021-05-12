Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $75,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

