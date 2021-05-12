Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

