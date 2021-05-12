HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.10 ($102.47).

ETR HFG opened at €64.48 ($75.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €67.81 and its 200 day moving average is €61.64. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

