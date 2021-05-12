Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin Sells 7,227 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

