Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek Sells 13,296 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

