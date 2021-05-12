Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $34.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

