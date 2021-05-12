Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 15,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $131.35.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.