Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRX. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.