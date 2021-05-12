Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $121.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

