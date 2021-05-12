Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 9.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.99. 15,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,944,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $19,274,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $397,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

