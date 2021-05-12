HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 3,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. HNI has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,705 shares of company stock worth $1,051,024 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.