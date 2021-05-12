HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

