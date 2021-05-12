Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,570. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

