Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sean S. Daugherty Sells 4,001 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hologic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 305,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 148,990 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Hologic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

