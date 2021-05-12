Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $174.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

