Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.69

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 5804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,900,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

