Homeros Hits Market Cap of $66.46 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $66.46 million and $14.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

