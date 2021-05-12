Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $223.51. 53,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average is $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

