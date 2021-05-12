Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

