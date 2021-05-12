Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 638,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

