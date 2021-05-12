Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

