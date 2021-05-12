Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 539 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,779,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,699. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

