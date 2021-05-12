Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.79. 76,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

