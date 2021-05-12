Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,718. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day moving average of $353.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.