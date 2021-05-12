Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $269,000 in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

BJK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

